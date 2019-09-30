Monday, September 30, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Crime News
  4. Delhi court reserves judgment in Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual assault case

Delhi court reserves judgment in Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual assault case

A Delhi court Monday reserved its judgment in the Muzaffarpur shelter home case where several girls were sexually and physically assaulted.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: September 30, 2019 17:31 IST
Muzaffarpur shelter home were horrific rapes took place

Muzaffarpur shelter home were horrific rapes took place

A Delhi court Monday reserved its judgment in the Muzaffarpur shelter home case where several girls were sexually and physically assaulted.

Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Kulshreshtha concluded hearing the arguments advanced by the counsel for CBI and various accused persons in the case.

The court had earlier framed various charges, including criminal conspiracy to commit rape and penetrative sexual assault, against 21 people in the case.

Brajesh Thakur, the prime accused in the case, was charged under provisions of the POCSO Act, including Section 6 (aggravated sexual assault).

The offence carries a punishment of minimum 10 years and maximum of life imprisonment.

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News

  Previous Story Next StoryMumbai woman conned by 'KBC officer' over Rs 35L lottery win  