Mumbai: Decomposed body found in seven pieces in plastic bag at Gorai beach

In a startling development, seven decomposed pieces of a body were found inside a plastic bag at Mumbai's Gorai beach on Monday. After receiving the information about the body, the Mumbai Police reached the spot, took the body into their custody and sent it for postmortem.

According to the information received, Gorai police have recovered the body from Shefali village located in the Babarpada area of ​​Mumbai. The forensic team was summoned on site which is investigating the case. People living near the place where the body was recovered are also being questioned.

Police identifying deceased

The police said that the body was cut into different parts and kept inside a sack. At present, the deceased has not been identified in this case yet. A special team has been formed by the police which is monitoring the nearby CCTV cameras. Meanwhile, police are also contacting nearby stations regarding any complaint of a missing person filed in recent days.