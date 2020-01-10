Man found hanging inside train compartment in Uttar Pradesh

Image Source : PTI Body of middle-aged man found hanging inside train compartment

The body of a middle-aged man was found hanging inside a train in Uttar Pradesh. The incident was reported on Thursday when the body of the deceased was recovered hanging inside an empty compartment of the Jhansi-Kanpur Passenger in Jhansi district of the state. The train had been shunted to the yard, at the time of the incident.

According to sources, the Jhansi-Kanpur Passenger train was waiting at platform number 7 on Thursday, when one of the passengers noticed a man hanging from the ceiling fan of compartment number 11584 and sounded an alert.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel took down the body and sent it for post- mortem.

The deceased has been identified as Jai Singh of Madhya Pradesh's Betul district on the basis of the ticket recovered from his pocket. A slip with a mobile number was also recovered.

Jhansi GRP statement said: "We are trying to establish his credentials. The reason behind the act is not known as of now."

