Madhya Pradesh: Two foetuses found dumped in Bhopal; probe underway

Madhya Pradesh news: A foetus was found floating in a swollen drain in front of the government-run Sultania Hospital three days ago, inspector Rakesh Sahu of Taliya police station said.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Bhopal Published on: August 12, 2022 14:30 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Two foetuses were found dumped in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal.

Highlights

  • Two foetuses were found dumped in two different areas of Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal today
  • A foetus was found floating in a swollen drain in front of govt-run Sultania Hospital 3-days ago
  • A hospital tag was found on the foetus and we have sent it for post-mortem, said official

Madhya Pradesh news:  Two foetuses were found dumped in two different areas of Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal city, police said on Friday (August 12).

A foetus was found floating in a swollen drain in front of the government-run Sultania Hospital three days ago, inspector Rakesh Sahu of Taliya police station said.

"A hospital tag was found on the foetus. We have sent it for post-mortem to ascertain the sex and age," the official said.

According to the police, a woman who was treated at the hospital may have dumped the foetus.

Similarly, another foetus was found in a puddle on a field under Katara Hills police station are two days ago, area inspector Bhaan Singh Prajapati said.

The body has been sent to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to ascertain the age. There was no women's hospital in the area where the foetus was found, he said, adding that further probe is underway. 

More details are also awaited in this regard. 

