Monday, January 06, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Crime News
  4. Maharashtra: Lecturer at Aurangabad medical college commits suicide

Maharashtra: Lecturer at Aurangabad medical college commits suicide

A 27-year-old doctor working as a lecturer in Government Medical College in Aurangabad in Maharashtra allegedly committed suicide after consuming some medicines, police said on Monday. Sheshadri Gowda's body was found in his Begumpura residence on Monday, said Inspector Sachin Sanap.

PTI PTI
Aurangabad Published on: January 06, 2020 18:49 IST
Maharashtra: Lecturer at Aurangabad medical college commits suicide
Image Source : PTI

Maharashtra: Lecturer at Aurangabad medical college commits suicide

A 27-year-old doctor working as a lecturer in Government Medical College in Aurangabad in Maharashtra allegedly committed suicide after consuming some medicines, police said on Monday. Sheshadri Gowda's body was found in his Begumpura residence on Monday, said Inspector Sachin Sanap.

"We have recovered a suicide note which informs that the deceased was suffering from bipolar disorder and was facing social anxiety for the past 15 days. Prima facie, it seems he consumed some medicines," he said.

Gowda was a gold medallist and had joined GMC as lecturer recently, he added.

Also Read: Kushal Punjabi's co-star Aartii Naagpal shares her pain, says she tried to commit suicide four times

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News