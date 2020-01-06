Image Source : PTI Maharashtra: Lecturer at Aurangabad medical college commits suicide

A 27-year-old doctor working as a lecturer in Government Medical College in Aurangabad in Maharashtra allegedly committed suicide after consuming some medicines, police said on Monday. Sheshadri Gowda's body was found in his Begumpura residence on Monday, said Inspector Sachin Sanap.

"We have recovered a suicide note which informs that the deceased was suffering from bipolar disorder and was facing social anxiety for the past 15 days. Prima facie, it seems he consumed some medicines," he said.

Gowda was a gold medallist and had joined GMC as lecturer recently, he added.

