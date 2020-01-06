Monday, January 06, 2020
     
Kushal Punjabi's co-star Aartii Naagpal shares her pain, says she tried to commit suicide four times

Late Kushal Punjabi's co-star Aartii Naagpal opens up about her struggle and reveals she tried to commit suicide four times due to toxic relationship.

New Delhi Updated on: January 06, 2020 12:48 IST
Actress Aartii Naagpal, who was working with Kushal Punjabi on a web series titled "r.p.m", is "ashamed instead of feeling sorry" on hearing about the former's suicide.

"Recently, my colleague Kushal Punjabi took this decision. I really felt ashamed on hearing this news, instead of feeling sorry. I wish he had spoken to me about his pain. Had he been daring enough to show his wounds, he would have been alive. Running away from life doesn't change reality," Aartii said, opening up to freepressjournal.in.

Grand daughter filmmaker Vithhaldas Panchotia, she is not new to such incidents. "I was literally born in the Hindi film industry and I have seen umpteen cases of suicide of film and non-film personalities. The fact is, I too have been through this internal torture for many years." She continued.

Speaking to freepressjournal.in, Aartii also opened up about her own stint with depression: "Due to my previous toxic relationship, I tried to commit suicide four times. I forgot that what was happening to me was not permanent. I was very weak and vulnerable. I had forgotten my inner strength and that I have two children. Going through a divorce since the last eight years, fighting 40 false cases, it all took a toll on me."

