Image Source : PTI Jilted lover kills woman for marrying another man (Representational image)

A jilted lover allegedly shot dead a married woman on Sunday after she had married another man in accordance with her family's wishes. The accused and the girl belonged to different castes and this was the reason for the girl's family's objection to the relationship.

The 20-year-old woman had come to her parent's house to celebrate Raksha Bandhan, for the first time after her wedding that was held on July 3. She was sleeping on her terrace, when the accused Kaushal, 22, shot in her head. He has been absconding since then.

Police said the duo had been in a relationship earlier and were neighbours. The police have detained Kaushal's uncle for questioning. Circle Officer Pankaj Srivastava said, a FIR has been registered under section 302 (murder) of IPC against Kaushal on a complaint filed by the girl's family.

"We will arrest him soon. All angles of the case are being probed. The body has been sent for post mortem," he said.

