Image Source : PTI 35-year-old man found dead in Greater Noida flat

A 35-year-old man was found dead in Uttar Pradesh on Friday. The incident was reported from a Greater Noida flat, in the Beta-2 area. Commenting on the incident, Additional DCP Vishal Pandey said the man had died nearly 4-5 days before and his body was recovered after the police broke open the door of the flat.

"The flat was locked from inside. Police broke the door of the flat and recovered the body. A forensic team has confirmed that the man died 4-5 days ago," said Additional DCP Vishal Pandey.

"The deceased man used to reside on rent. Further details are awaited," he added.

