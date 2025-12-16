Delhi: Two brothers shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Jafrabad, 48 rounds fired Police said the attackers fled immediately after the shooting, abandoning their scooter at the crime scene. Several live cartridges were recovered from the spot, indicating the intensity of the firing.

New Delhi:

Two brothers were brutally shot dead in a late-night firing incident in northeast Delhi’s Jafrabad area, triggering panic and tension in the locality as assailants fired more than 48 rounds. The incident took place at around 1:30 am in the Chauhan Banger area, under the jurisdiction of Jafrabad police station.

According to police and local accounts, the two brothers were walking near their house when 5 unidentified assailants arrived and opened indiscriminate fire at them. Around 48 rounds were reportedly fired in the attack. Both men sustained multiple gunshot injuries and collapsed at the spot.

One of the victims, Fazeel, aged 31 years, son of Abdul and a resident of Gali No. 30 8, Jafrabad, was found dead when police reached the scene. His elder brother, Nadeem, aged 33 years, was rushed to JPC Hospital by family members, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Hunt for shooters

Police said the attackers fled immediately after the shooting, abandoning their scooter at the crime scene. Several live cartridges were recovered from the spot, indicating the intensity of the firing. A forensic team was called in to examine the area and collect evidence.

A senior police officer said a case has been registered at Jafrabad police station under Sections 103(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act. Multiple police teams have been formed to identify and arrest the accused. CCTV footage from the surrounding area has been seized and is being analysed to trace the movement of the attackers.

Victim's family accuse relatives

Family members of the deceased have alleged that the murder was carried out by close relatives. The elder brother of the victims has accused their aunt’s sons of being involved in the killings. Police said the incident appears to be the result of a long standing personal rivalry, though all angles are being examined.

Residents of the area said fear has gripped the locality following the incident. Many neighbours are reportedly unwilling to speak to the police due to safety concerns.

The bodies of both victims have been sent for post-mortem examination. Police said further investigation is underway and teams remain deployed in the area to ensure law and order and to expedite the arrest of those responsible.

Also read: Four killed after multiple vehicles collide, catchhttps://www.indiatvnews.com/uttar-pradesh/uttar-pradesh-several-buses-catch-fire-on-delhi-agra-expressway-death-count-2025-12-16-1021861 fire due to dense fog on Delhi-Agra Expressway in Mathura