Delhi man cooks up sinister plot to kill wife over infidelity suspicion, buries body in cemetery Mehrauli murder: CCTV footage uncovers husband’s plot to pass off wife’s killing as an elopement

New Delhi:

In a chilling case from Delhi's Mehrauli area, a man allegedly murdered his 30-year-old wife and buried her body in a cemetery over him, suspecting her of having an extramarital affair. The crime almost went unnoticed for 11 days, but it was a missing complaint that got to him.

Shabab Ali (47), who works as a painter, was arrested along with two of his associates after an investigation linked him to the murder.

Infidelity doubts and a sinister plot

Shabab Ali, hailing from Amroha in Uttar Pradesh, murdered his wife Fatima in Delhi’s Mehrauli on suspicion of infidelity, police said. He confessed to giving her sleeping pills over a period of five days to keep her sedated before he killed her. She died on August 1 due to the sedatives and peaticides fed to her.

With the help of his associates Shahrukh Khan, Tanveer and another accomplice, he then transported Fatima’s body in a car to a cemetery in Mehrauli, where they buried her. Her clothes were later dumped in a canal to destroy evidence, police said.

In an attempt to mislead investigators, Ali returned to his hometown in Amroha and sent a message to himself from Fatima’s phone, claiming that she had eloped and planned to marry someone else.

Missing complaint uncovered crime

According to police, the woman’s friend filed a missing complaint on August 10. Investigators analysed CCTV footage and technical evidence, which revealed that on July 31, the victim was last seen with her husband, Shabab Ali, who was driving with his friends.

During interrogation, Ali confessed to the crime. He admitted that on August 2, he gave his wife sleeping pills mixed with a poisonous pesticide, leading to her death. With the help of his friends, Shahrukh and Tanvir, he buried the body the same night at Chandan Hola cemetery. The body was later exhumed on August 15 in the presence of the Sub Divisional Magistrate.

The arrested accused have been identified as Shabab Ali (47), a painter, Shahrukh Khan (28), an electrician, and Tanvir (25), also a painter. Police have also recovered the car used in the crime. One more suspect is still on the run, and efforts are underway to trace him.