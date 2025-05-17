Delhi: 36-year-old man's body, motorcycle found dumped inside field in Dwarka Delhi crime: The Delhi Police officer highlighted that the exact motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained, police suspect it to be the fallout of a personal enmity.

New Delhi:

The body of a 36-year-old man was found dumped inside a field in Delhi's South-west Dwarka area, police said on Friday (May 16). Police received a PCR call informing about a body and a motorcycle found dumped near Matka Chowk on Bakkarwala Road on May 13, an officer said.

On reaching the spot, police found the body about 20 metres inside a field, while the motorcycle lay abandoned on the roadside. Based on some documents found on the motorcycle, which was registered in the name of Reena Devi, the deceased was identified as Avnish Saxena alias Golu, a resident of Bangali Vihar, the officer added.

Sources said Saxena was about to get married, for which preparations were underway. While the exact motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained, police suspect it to be the fallout of a personal enmity, the Delhi Police officer further stated.

Police are scanning CCTV camera footage from the area to trace the killers, he added. More details are awaited in this regard.

Delhi Police arrest man for duping money transfer agent

Meanwhile, the South District Cyber Police have arrested a 22-year-old Suraj Sharma for allegedly duping a money transfer agent through a calculated online scam. According to the officials, Suraj, a resident of Shastri Park, Usmanpur, reportedly deceived a shop owner in Chhatarpur into transferring Rs 70,000 under false pretences. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South district, Ankit Chauhan, stated that the accused contacted the money transfer agent and claimed that his younger brother would visit the shop to collect an online money transfer.

According to the DCP, Sharma hired a Rapido bike rider to support this claim and sent him to the shop, instructing him to act as his brother. "The rider, unaware of the scam, delivered a QR code sent by Sharma via WhatsApp. The QR code was obtained earlier from a mobile shop in the guise of purchasing an iPhone. Believing the story, the complainant transferred Rs 70,000 in two instalments, Rs 30,000 and Rs 40,000," DCP Chauhan said.

Once the amount was transferred, Sharma booked a Porter delivery to collect the iPhone from the mobile shop and had it sent to an outlet in Bindapur, where he exchanged it for Rs 61,000 in cash. When the shop owner asked the Rapido rider for the money in return, the rider revealed he was only hired for delivery and had no connection with the accused. Realising he had been defrauded, the victim immediately reported the incident to the police, the police said.