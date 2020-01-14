Image Source : GOFUNDME Mother beaten, left with broken nose by teenage girls after she intervenes in bullying

In California, United States, a mother was left with a broken nose after teenage girls beat her viciously. The girls were allegedly bullying her daughter, after she interveined, she was given a hard beating.

Maria Guadalupe Jimenez along with her spouse Eder Rojas had gone James Logan High School in Union City to speak to the principal about some girls bullying their 16-year-old daughter, ABC 7 reported.

The gang of girls, however, rammed into the family outside giving the mother beating that left her with a swollen face and several body wounds.

“They started screaming at us, ‘What you wanna do? Who’s going to fight first,’ ” Rojas said.

Jimenez, who was speaking through a translator, recalled how one of the teens who beat her was very furious and grabbed her hair and dragger her on the floor.

Rojas, the father, said that he tried to pull off the teens off his wife and daughter, who also got injured in the act.

As per media reports, Jimenez, who had a baby just four months ago, suffered bruises to her face from being punched and kicked and her nose was broken.

“I just wanted to talk to the principal,” she said. “You’d never imagine a kid would hit an adult, I thought we were safe on campus.” Union City Police arrested one of the teens, charging her with battery with serious bodily injury.

The family has set up an account on gofundme.com where they asking people to contribute money for medical treatment. As of 10 am on January 14, the family had accumilated $8747.