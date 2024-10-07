22-year-old history-sheeter killed by mob in Chhattisgarh's Durg, 26 people taken into custody

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The image has been used for representative purposes only.

A 22-year-old history-sheeter was killed by a mob armed with sticks and sharp weapons in Chhattisgarh's Durg district. As per the officials, the incident took place on Sunday night (October 6) in the Sheetla Para locality, under the jurisdiction of the Old Bhilai police station.

The victim has been identified as Aashik Vishwakarma. He had over 20 criminal cases registered against him at the Old Bhilai police station, according to Station House Officer Mahesh Dhruv. Meanwhile, the police have taken 26 individuals into custody in connection with the police.

A probe has revealed that residents of Sheetla Para called Vishwakarma to settle some old disputes, and they served him liquor. Then around 25 to 30 persons, including women, attacked him with sticks and sharp-edged weapons, killing him on the spot, he said.

The official said the police were subsequently alerted, and a team shifted the body to a hospital for post-mortem. Based on preliminary findings, 26 suspects were taken into custody for interrogation, and a case has been registered.

Naxalites kill three villagers

Earlier on October 5, three villagers were killed allegedly by Naxalites in two separate incidents in Chhattisgarh. The murders were committed in Bijapur and Sukma districts, police said. As per preliminary inputs, Naxalites killed two youths after holding a ‘jan-adalat’ (kangaroo court) at Savnar village under Gangaloor police station area of Bijapur district, an official said.

After learning about it on Saturday, police sent a team to the spot and more details concerning the murders are being collected, he said. In Sukma, a villager named Barse Pedbodkel was killed allegedly by Naxalites on Friday on suspicion of being a police informer, another official said. A search has been launched in the area to trace the killers, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

