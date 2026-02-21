Chhattisgarh's final voter roll released: 1.87 crore enrolled after intensive four-month drive

Raipur:

The Election Commission of India (ECI) marked a key democratic milestone on Saturday (February 21) by publishing Chhattisgarh's final electoral roll, capping a rigorous Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. With January 1 as the qualifying date, the state now boasts 1,87,30,914 registered voters- a net surge of 2,34,994 from the draft list. This update reflects tireless efforts to ensure every eligible citizen's voice counts ahead of future polls.

Door-to-door verification powers the process

At the heart of the SIR campaign, launched on October 27, 2025, were 27,196 dedicated Booth Level Officers (BLOs) who fanned out for door-to-door checks. They distributed forms, mapped voters, and verified details across the state over four intensive months. Claims for additions, deletions, and corrections poured in from December 23, 2025, to January 22, with all resolved by February 14, guaranteeing accuracy and inclusivity.

Broader national push for voter roll accuracy

Chhattisgarh's success aligns with ECI's nationwide SIR in 12 states and union territories, including Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. On February 19, ECI urged Chief Electoral Officers in 22 states and UTs- like Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, and others- to gear up for a second SIR phase starting April 2026, emphasising timely preparations for seamless execution.

Implications for India's democratic framework

This rollout not only strengthens Chhattisgarh's electoral base but sets a template for the country, boosting participation and curbing fraud. As India eyes upcoming elections, such revisions underscore ECI's commitment to robust, transparent voter lists, empowering millions in the world's largest democracy.