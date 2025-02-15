Chhattisgarh: CRPF personnel injured in IED blast in Bijapur district

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representative image

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel was injured on Friday in an IED blast triggered by Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district, police said. The incident occurred on Friday evening when a team from the 202nd battalion of CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action, an elite unit of Central Reserve Police Force) was out on an area domination operation. The injured constable, Arun Kumar Yadav, inadvertently stepped over an IED, triggering the blast.

Constable out of danger

As per the officials, the injured constable was administered preliminary treatment and airlifted to Raipur for further care. His condition is out of danger. The Maoists frequently plant IEDs along forest roads and tracks in Bastar region to target security forces. The Bastar division comprises seven districts, including Dantewada and Sukma.

Other IED blast cases reported recently

On February 11, a CRPF jawan was injured when an IED went off in Sukma, while two security personnel sustained injuries in a similar in Bijapur on February 4. Earlier on January 17, two personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) were injured when Naxalites triggered an IED blast in Narayanpur district.

On January 16, two CoBRA commandos were injured in an explosion in Bijapur. On January 12, a 10-year-old girl was injured in Sukma district, and two policemen sustained injuries in Bijapur district in similar incidents.

On January 10, a villager was killed, and three others were injured in two separate IED blasts in the Orchha area of Narayanpur district.

47 per cent decline in Naxal violence in Chhattisgarh

As per the government, Chhattisgarh has seen a reduction of 47 per cent in incidents of Naxal violence and a decline of 64 per cent in deaths of civilians and security personnel resulting from such violence during 2024 as compared to 2010.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, in Lok Sabha, said the state recorded 267 cases of Left Wing Extremism (LWE) violence in 2024 as compared against 499 reported in 2010.

Three Naxalites with total bounty of Rs 38 lakh surrendered

The police on Friday informed that three Naxalites carrying a cumulative reward of Rs 38 lakh surrendered in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district. Vikram alias Sandip Tulavi (40), Nilabai alias Anusaya Uike (55) and Vasanti alias Dullo Hidami (36) laid down arms before officials of Gadchiroli police and the CRPF

(With PTI inputs)