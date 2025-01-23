Chhattisgarh attracts Rs 6,000 crore investment proposals at Mumbai Investor Connect meet

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai holds key discussions with leading industrialists.

Chhattisgarh has received tremendous attention from global investors at the ongoing Investor Connect Meet in Mumbai, attracting investment proposals worth Rs 6,000 crore. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai held key discussions with leading industrialists, US Consul General Mike Hankey, and Consul General of Russia Ivan Y. Fetisov, exploring opportunities for investments in sectors such as health, education, IT, and tourism.

Major investments and proposals

The highlight of the meet was the Rs 2,367 crore investment proposal, contributing to a growing list of proposals across industries like plastic, textile, and food processing. The Chief Minister highlighted that the new industrial policy launched by the state has attracted over Rs 1 lakh crore investments from previous Investor Connect Meets held in Raipur, Delhi, and Mumbai.

Chhattisgarh's new industrial policy

The state’s new industrial policy for 2024-30 promotes "Minimum Governance, Maximum Incentives" for investors. The policy streamlines the process for obtaining clearances through a single-window system, while offering incentives for investments in emerging sectors like AI, robotics, and green hydrogen. The state also launched a new data center in Nava Raipur, which aims to establish the city as an IT hub.

Focus on industrial growth in Bastar and Surguja

The Chief Minister also emphasised the promotion of industrial growth in Bastar and Surguja, where incentives in key sectors and discounts on royalties for iron and coal have been introduced.

This successful investor meet demonstrates Chhattisgarh’s growing potential as an industrial hub, with a strong focus on creating employment opportunities and boosting the state’s economic growth through strategic investments.