Follow us on Image Source : FILE Image used for representational purposes.

The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) on Sunday detected and destroyed 25 kilogram of IED planted by Maoists on the road near Dhan Mandi at a distance of 3 kilometre from Usur on the Usur-Awapalli main road in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district.

The Bijapur Police said that the Improvised explosive device (IED) was placed in a plastic container in the middle of the road.