Aadhaar Alert: UIDAI issues advisory, urges parents to do this to avoid deactivation of child’s Aadhaar

In a significant development, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has urged parents to complete the mandatory biometric update for children. The request has been made keeping in mind children who have attained the age of seven and their biometrics in Aadhaar are due for an update. It is to be noted that children who are below the age of 5 are issued Aadhaar just on the basis of their photograph and demographic details, and their biometric details, including fingerprints or iris biometrics are not captured.

Once the child reaches the age of 7 years, biometric details such as fingerprints, an iris scan, and an updated photograph become necessary, a process referred to as the first mandatory biometric update.

In a statement, the UIDAI has said that the timely completion of biometric updates is crucial to maintain the reliability and accuracy of the biometric data. UIDAI’s statement reads, “If the MBU is not completed even after 7 years of age, the Aadhaar number may be deactivated, as per the existing rules.” “Parents/ guardians are advised to update biometrics of their children/wards in Aadhaar, on priority,” UIDAI added in its statement.

MBU Free Between Ages 5 To 7 Years

To complete the biometric update, parents can visit any Aadhaar Seva Kendra or a designated Aadhaar centre. The UIDAI has made it clear that a biometric update is free of cost if it is carried out for children between the ages of five and seven years. An update fee of Rs 100 is only charged when the child crosses the age of 7 years.

UIDAI Disables 1.17 Crore Aadhaar

Meanwhile, the UIDAI has started deactivating Aadhaar of deceased persons to prevent misuse of their identity proof, and disabled over 1.17 crore such unique 12-digit numbers till date, an official statement said on Wednesday.

As part of initiatives, the Unique Identity Authority of India (UIDAI) has started a new service - Reporting of Death of a Family Member - on the myAadhaar Portal for deaths registered in 24 states and Union Territories (UTs), to allow individuals to report the death of their family members.