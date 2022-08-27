Saturday, August 27, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Business
  4. Zomato integrates grocery delivery via Blinkit on main app in pilot test

Zomato integrates grocery delivery via Blinkit on main app in pilot test

Zomato news: The pilot test is currently being organised at select circles in Delhi-NCR, and after analysing the response, it will be expanded to other cities as well, according to company sources.

IANS Reported By: IANS New Delhi Published on: August 27, 2022 19:50 IST
Blinkit has also shut down a number of unviable dark
Image Source : WEBSITE: ZOMATO Blinkit has also shut down a number of unviable dark stores, which were not scaling and the team will continue to evaluate non-performing stores.

Zomato has kicked off a pilot test of delivering groceries via Blinkit on its main app in Delhi-NCR, as the online food aggregator aims to "accelerate" the 10-minute delivery platform's journey to profitability.

The pilot test is currently being organised at select circles in Delhi-NCR, and after analysing the response, it will be expanded to other cities as well, according to company sources.

Currently, those part of the pilot project can order for a minimum order value of Rs 150 via Blinkit on Zomato's main app, while on Zomato, it remains Rs 49.

Once the acquisition of Blinkit is closed, Zomato will experiment with cross leveraging its customers base for Blinkit and vice versa, its Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal has stressed.

"The Blinkit app will continue to operate independently. We will also start working on integrating the delivery fleet back-ends which should drive higher delivery efficiency over time," he had said in the letter to shareholders.

Tech integrations between the two companies will accelerate the pace of progress at both ends.

According to the company, the losses for Blinkit are coming down every month -- from Rs 2,040 million (about $26 million) in January 2022 to Rs 929 million ($12 million) in July.

Related Stories
Man delivers resumes dressed as Zomato delivery agent, netizens are amused

Man delivers resumes dressed as Zomato delivery agent, netizens are amused

Zomato to help 7-year-old boy who turned delivery executive after father’s accident. Netizens react

Zomato to help 7-year-old boy who turned delivery executive after father’s accident. Netizens react

Zomato rider found dead outside Tughlakabad Metro station on Delhi-Faridabad highway

Zomato rider found dead outside Tughlakabad Metro station on Delhi-Faridabad highway

Hrithik's Zomato ad angers Mahakal temple priests, 'boycott Zomato' trends after they demand apology

Hrithik's Zomato ad angers Mahakal temple priests, 'boycott Zomato' trends after they demand apology

Hrithik Roshan's Zomato ad: MP minister asks police to intervene, food delivery app withdraws video

Hrithik Roshan's Zomato ad: MP minister asks police to intervene, food delivery app withdraws video

Video of woman delivering food while carrying baby goes viral; Zomato's response wins hearts

Video of woman delivering food while carrying baby goes viral; Zomato's response wins hearts

Blinkit has also shut down a number of unviable dark stores, which were not scaling and the team will continue to evaluate non-performing stores.

In just six months, the Blinkit business has scaled to 20 per cent of Zomato's food delivery GOV while being present in less than 15 cities.

"Quick commerce cuts across a wide range of essential spends including grocery, fruits and vegetables, beauty and personal care, OTC medicines, stationery items, among others. Therefore, we expect the overall customer base, average order value as well as monthly order frequency to be higher than food delivery," according to the company.

Blinkit last week announced to deliver printouts at people's doorsteps in a jiffy.

Latest Business News

Top News

Latest News