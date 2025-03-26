Vande Bharat special train to connect Lucknow with this city of Bihar: Check routes and other details Railway news: Ticket bookings are now available for the Vande Bharat Express special train departing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

Railway news: Northern Railway has announced to operate a special Vande Bharat Express between Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, and Chhapra in Bihar. Train numbers 02270 and 02269 will operate six days a week, except on Tuesdays, offering enhanced convenience to passengers along this route.

Lucknow-Chhapra Vande Bharat Express: Check full schedule

As per Northern Railway, train number 02270 will operate from Lucknow to Chhapra between March 27 and April 26, running six days a week except Tuesdays, completing a total of 27 trips. Similarly, train number 02269 will run from Chhapra to Lucknow during the same period with 27 trips.

This special Vande Bharat Express will halt at Sultanpur Junction, Varanasi Junction, Ghazipur City, and Suremanpur stations along the route.

Lucknow-Chhapra Vande Bharat Express: Train timing

As per the timetable released by Northern Railway, the train will depart from Lucknow Junction at 14:15 pm and arrive at Chhapra Junction at 21:30 pm. On the return journey, it will leave Chhapra Junction at 23:00 pm and reach Lucknow at 06:30 am.

Lucknow-Chhapra Vande Bharat Express: Ticket Price

All Vande Bharat trains have two types of seating arrangements - AC Chair Car and Executive Chair Car. The Lucknow-Chhapra Vande Bharat Express train also has the same seating arrangement.

According to IRCTC, the fare for travelling between Lucknow to Chhapra on an AC Chair Car is Rs 1,780. One will have to pay Rs 3,125 for travelling on an Executive AC Chair Car.

