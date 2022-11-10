Thursday, November 10, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Business
  4. Tata Motors shares fall 4.6 per cent post September quarter earnings

Tata Motors shares fall 4.6 per cent post September quarter earnings

Tata Motors Share Price: The auto major had reported a net loss of Rs 4,416 crore in the July-September period of the last fiscal.

PTI Reported By: PTI New Delhi Updated on: November 10, 2022 12:01 IST
Tata Motors, Tata Motors share price today, tata motors share price today
Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI The stock of the homegrown auto major declined 4.68 per cent to Rs 412. 75 on the BSE.

Tata Motors Share Price: Shares of Tata Motors on Thursday fell by 4. 6 per cent in morning trade on bourses, a day after the company reported a net loss of Rs 898 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2022. The results were announced post market hours on Wednesday.

The stock of the homegrown auto major declined 4.68 per cent to Rs 412. 75 on the BSE. At the NSE, it fell 4.69 per cent to Rs 412.85.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk's net worth drops below $200 billion, investors dump Tesla Inc

Tata Motors on Wednesday reported a net loss of Rs 898 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2022.

The auto major had reported a net loss of Rs 4,416 crore in the July-September period of the last fiscal.

Total income, however, increased to Rs 80,650 crore in the period under review, as compared to Rs 62,246 crore in the year-ago period.

ALSO READ: Tata Motors lines up electric models across price points; drives in Tiago EV at Rs 8.49 lakh

On a standalone basis, the company reported a net loss of Rs 293 crore. It had posted a net loss of Rs 659 crore in the same period a year ago.

Meanwhile, the 30-share BSE Sensex benchmark was trading 346.76 points lower at 60,686.79.

Latest Business News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News