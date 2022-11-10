Tata Motors shares fall 4.6 per cent post September quarter earnings

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI The stock of the homegrown auto major declined 4.68 per cent to Rs 412. 75 on the BSE.

Tata Motors Share Price: Shares of Tata Motors on Thursday fell by 4. 6 per cent in morning trade on bourses, a day after the company reported a net loss of Rs 898 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2022. The results were announced post market hours on Wednesday.

The auto major had reported a net loss of Rs 4,416 crore in the July-September period of the last fiscal.

Total income, however, increased to Rs 80,650 crore in the period under review, as compared to Rs 62,246 crore in the year-ago period.

On a standalone basis, the company reported a net loss of Rs 293 crore. It had posted a net loss of Rs 659 crore in the same period a year ago.

Meanwhile, the 30-share BSE Sensex benchmark was trading 346.76 points lower at 60,686.79.

