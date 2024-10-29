Stock market update: Sensex drops 322 points to 79,682, Nifty falls 86 points to 24,252 on Dhanteras

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (Now BSE Ltd.) building.

Despite the positive sentiment from Wall Street performance, Indian equity markets opened lower on Tuesday after posting mixed signals from global markets. The BSE Sensex fell 21.55 points (0.03%) to 79,983.5, while the Nifty 50 opened at 24,324 points, down 15 points (0.06%).

Global market insights

Market performance was mixed in Asia-Pacific, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 up 0.49%. In contrast, South Korea’s Kospi and Kosdak fell 0.54% and 0.92%, respectively. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.47%. Meanwhile, mainland China's CSI300 was down 0.27% and the Shanghai Composite was down 0.16%. The Hong Kong Hang Seng Index rose 0.49%.