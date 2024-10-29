Tuesday, October 29, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Business
  4. Stock market update: Sensex drops 322 points to 79,682, Nifty falls 86 points to 24,252 on Dhanteras

Stock market update: Sensex drops 322 points to 79,682, Nifty falls 86 points to 24,252 on Dhanteras

In early trade, the BSE Sensex fell by 322.24 points to 79,682.80, and the Nifty 50 dropped 86.55 points to 24,252.60. This decline follows recent market gains as investors engage in profit booking. Despite the downturn, experts remain optimistic about the overall economic fundamentals.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: October 29, 2024 10:01 IST
BSE sensex stock market
Image Source : FILE Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (Now BSE Ltd.) building.

Despite the positive sentiment from Wall Street performance, Indian equity markets opened lower on Tuesday after posting mixed signals from global markets. The BSE Sensex fell 21.55 points (0.03%) to 79,983.5, while the Nifty 50 opened at 24,324 points, down 15 points (0.06%).

Global market insights

Market performance was mixed in Asia-Pacific, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 up 0.49%. In contrast, South Korea’s Kospi and Kosdak fell 0.54% and 0.92%, respectively. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.47%. Meanwhile, mainland China's CSI300 was down 0.27% and the Shanghai Composite was down 0.16%. The Hong Kong Hang Seng Index rose 0.49%.

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Business News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement