Silver price today in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and Kolkata | Know latest prices on November 29

Silver price today in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Know latest prices in other cities on November 29.

Silver price today: The price of silver has not changed today (November 29) as compared to November 28 as it finds fresh support from geopolitical tensions in Ukraine and Russia. Fluctuations in silver prices are influenced by various factors, including insights from reputable jewellers. Factors such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values among countries, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations regarding gold trade significantly impact these prices. Moreover, global events, including the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar relative to other currencies, also exert influence on silver prices in the Indian market.

Silver rates today

The silver is available to Indian customers today at a price of Rs 88,360 per kilogram.

Silver rate in Mumbai

Silver was sold for a price of Rs 88,360 per kg on November 29 in Mumbai, an increase of Rs 420 from November 28, when it was priced at Rs 87,940 per kg and a week ago the price was Rs 91,050.

Silver rate in Delhi

In Delhi, the silver was priced at Rs 88,210 per kg on November 29. The price of silver was Rs 87,770 per kg on November 28. A week ago, the silver was trading for a price of Rs 90,900 per kg.

Silver rate in Kolkata

Today, the silver in Kolkata was selling for a price of Rs 88,240 per kg. The price of silver was Rs 87,820/Kg on November 28. Last week on November 22, the metal was trading at Rs 90,930 per kg.

Silver rate in Chennai

The silver rate in Chennai today, November 29, is Rs 88,610/Kg. On November 28, the price of silver was Rs 88,190 per kg. The silver in Chennai was available to the customers for a price of Rs 91,320 per kg a week ago.

MCX Futures

The silver MCX futures contracts with the expiry of December 2024 were quoted for Rs 88,060 per kg.