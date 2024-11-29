Friday, November 29, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Business
  4. Silver price today in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and Kolkata | Know latest prices on November 29

Silver price today in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and Kolkata | Know latest prices on November 29

Silver price today: Silver prices remained flat in major Indian cities on Friday. While weak demand from industrial units capped gains, firm global trends supported the white metal. Spot Silver was up 0.50 per cent to $30.42 an ounce in global markets.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Mumbai Published : Nov 29, 2024 12:12 IST, Updated : Nov 29, 2024 12:18 IST
Silver Price Today, Silver Rate, Silver Rate 29 November 2024, Chandi Ka Bhav Aaj ka, Silver Latest
Image Source : PIXABAY Silver price today in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Know latest prices in other cities on November 29.

Silver price today: The price of silver has not changed today (November 29) as compared to November 28 as it finds fresh support from geopolitical tensions in Ukraine and Russia. Fluctuations in silver prices are influenced by various factors, including insights from reputable jewellers. Factors such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values among countries, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations regarding gold trade significantly impact these prices. Moreover, global events, including the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar relative to other currencies, also exert influence on silver prices in the Indian market.

Silver rates today

The silver is available to Indian customers today at a price of Rs 88,360 per kilogram. 

Silver rate in Mumbai 

Silver was sold for a price of Rs 88,360 per kg on November 29 in Mumbai, an increase of Rs 420 from November 28, when it was priced at Rs 87,940 per kg and a week ago the price was Rs 91,050.

Silver rate in Delhi 

In Delhi, the silver was priced at Rs 88,210 per kg on November 29. The price of silver was Rs 87,770 per kg on November 28. A week ago, the silver was trading for a price of Rs 90,900 per kg.

Silver rate in Kolkata 

Related Stories
Gold and silver prices on May 29, 2024 | Check latest rates in your city

Gold and silver prices on May 29, 2024 | Check latest rates in your city

Gold prices reach new all-time high amid local demand surge, Silver rises by Rs 500 per kg

Gold prices reach new all-time high amid local demand surge, Silver rises by Rs 500 per kg

Gold, silver prices hit new lifetime highs on festival and wedding season demand

Gold, silver prices hit new lifetime highs on festival and wedding season demand

Ahead of Dhanteras, gold drops Rs 1,150 per 10 grams, silver also declines: Check prices here

Ahead of Dhanteras, gold drops Rs 1,150 per 10 grams, silver also declines: Check prices here

Gold prices decline by Rs 400 on the eve of Dhanteras, silver remains flat: Chek new rates here

Gold prices decline by Rs 400 on the eve of Dhanteras, silver remains flat: Chek new rates here

Today, the silver in Kolkata was selling for a price of Rs 88,240 per kg. The price of silver was Rs 87,820/Kg on November 28. Last week on November 22, the metal was trading at Rs 90,930 per kg.

Silver rate in Chennai 

The silver rate in Chennai today, November 29, is Rs 88,610/Kg. On November 28, the price of silver was Rs 88,190 per kg. The silver in Chennai was available to the customers for a price of Rs 91,320 per kg a week ago.

MCX Futures 

The silver MCX futures contracts with the expiry of December 2024 were quoted for Rs 88,060 per kg.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Business News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement