Sensex crosses 83,000 for first time, Nifty hits record high at 25,388

The Sensex surged by 1,439.55 points on Friday, breaching the 83,000 mark for the first time in history. The benchmark index closed at an all-time high, driven by strong buying across sectors. Meanwhile, the Nifty also recorded a significant jump, rising 470.45 points to settle at a new peak of 25,388.90.

On Thursday, Indian stock markets hit new milestones as the BSE Sensex surged by 1,440 points (1.77%) to close at 82,962.71, surpassing the 83,000 mark for the first time. The Nifty50 index also reached an all-time high, rising 470 points (1.89%) to settle at 25,388.90.

Factors behind the rally

Optimism around a possible 25 basis point rate cut by the US Federal Reserve, driven by US inflation data, boosted investor confidence. Falling oil prices also contributed to positive sentiment.

Sector gains

Key sectors, including IT, banking, auto, and financial services, witnessed gains, with major contributors like Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, and Infosys pushing the indices higher.

