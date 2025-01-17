Schedule of three Vande Bharat Express trains revised on this route, check new timings, other details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Vande Bharat Express

Vande Bharat Express train latest update: Here comes a big update for rail passengers! The Indian Railways revised the schedule of three Vande Bharat Express trains. From the beginning of the launch, these indigenously developed Vande Bharat Express trains have not only enhanced the passenger experience but also reduced travel time, making the train journey more comfortable. Right now, a total 136 Vande Bharat Express train services are operating across the country.

Vande Bharat Express schedule revised

The Indian Railways has revised the timing of three Vande Bharat Express trains such as train number 22439 New Delhi to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Vande Bharat Express, train number 22477 New Delhi to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Vande Bharat Express, and train number 22478 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to New Delhi Vande Bharat Express.

Train number 22477 Vande Bharat Express: Check revised schedule

Train number 22439 - New Delhi to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Vande Bharat Express will reach Katra at 14:15 hrs instead of 14:05 hrs. This new timing is coming to effect from January 20, 2025. The train will depart from New Delhi at its scheduled time of 06:00 hrs. The train covers the entire journey in 08:05 hrs.

Train number 22477 Vande Bharat Express: Check new timing

Train number 22477 New Delhi to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Vande Bharat Express will reach at Katra at 23:20 hrs instead of 23:15 hrs. This revised timing will be effective from January 20, 2025. This train will leave New Delhi at its scheduled time at 15:00 hrs. The train covers the entire journey in 08:15 hrs.

Train number 22478 Vande Bharat Express: Check revised timing

Train number 22478 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to New Delhi Vande Bharat Express will leave from Katra at 05:45 hrs instead of 05:50 hrs. However, the train will reach New Delhi at 14:00 hrs. The train covers the entire journey in 08:10 hrs. The new timings will be effective from March 21, 2025.