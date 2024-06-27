Thursday, June 27, 2024
     
'Reform, transform and perform has worked': President Murmu highlights govt's achievements in Parliament

President Murmu expressed confidence in her government's decade-long track record, reinforced by a third consecutive term mandate. Her speech outlines ambitious economic and social policies, setting the agenda for future parliamentary sessions focused on advancing national development goals.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: June 27, 2024 11:49 IST
President Droupadi Murmu parliament session
Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu addresses the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in New Delhi.

President Droupadi Murmu delivered her address to the joint session of Parliament today, emphasising that the government's mantra of "reform, transform, and perform" has yielded positive results. She highlighted the upcoming budget as a historical and futuristic document that will fast-track reforms and introduce far-reaching policies.

Anticipation for historical budget

"In the upcoming session, the government will introduce its first budget for their term. This budget will be an impressive document of far-reaching policies and futuristic vision," stated President Murmu during her address.

People's confidence in government

President Murmu expressed confidence in her government, citing the mandate received for the third consecutive term to endorse their decade-long track record. She affirmed the government's commitment to accelerating reforms to position the country as the world's third-largest economy.

Looking ahead

The President's speech sets the stage for discussions on key economic and social policies in the upcoming parliamentary sessions, highlighting the government's ambitious goals and priorities for the nation's development.

