Pahalgam attack casts shadow on J-K's Rs 12,000 crore tourism industry, likely to impact 2.5 lakh locals

Terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam is not just an attack on tourists who were there for vacation, but also an assault on the livelihoods of around 2.5 lakh Kashmiris and the economy of the valley. This incident has not only broken the trust of the tourists, but has also put the tourism industry, which is called the economic backbone of the valley, in a deep crisis. Every bullet fired at tourists has pushed the economy of Kashmir back by several years. Let us understand how severe the impact of this attack on Kashmir will be.

Cancellation Process Begins

The impact of the terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam on Tuesday is now visible, as people have already started cancelling their tickets to Kashmir. Not only this, bookings of hotels and cabs in Kashmir have also started getting cancelled on a large scale.

Kashmir's Annual Tourism Industry Is Worth Rs 12,000 Crores

Tourism is the main source of income for thousands of locals of Kashmir, called heaven on earth. Kashmir's annual tourism industry is worth Rs 12,000 crores. According to an estimate, by the year 2030, this industry was expected to grow from Rs 25,000 crores to Rs 30,000 crores.

Kashmir's tourism has a share of 7-8 per cent in the state's total GDP. The terrorist attack on tourists on Tuesday has dug a grave for this industry. Pahalgam is called the Switzerland of India and is one of the major tourist attractions. The attack happened at a time when the holiday season had just started. This attack is now likely to ruin the entire season this year.

More than 1,500 houseboats operate in Dal Lake. There are several small and large hotels in Kashmir, with a total capacity of more than 3,000 rooms.

2.36 Crore Tourists Visited Kashmir In 2024

There has been a consistent rise in the number of tourists visiting the valley ever since Kashmir became a Union Territory. In the year 2020, 34 lakh tourists came here. In 2021, the number of tourists visiting Kashmir increased manifold to 1.13 crore. This number increased further to 1.88 crore in 2022, in 2023 it went up to 2.11 crore and in 2024 this reached to 2.36 crore. More than 65,000 foreign tourists visited the valley in 2024. Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Pahalgam and Dal Lake are among the major tourist attractions of Kashmir. In the year 2024, Gulmarg alone generated a revenue of Rs 103 crore.

Government Promoting Tourism in Kashmir

The Centre has taken several steps to promote tourism in Kashmir. These include a budget of Rs 1,000 crore for better infrastructure, better air connectivity, on-arrival visa for foreign tourists, 75 new tourist destinations, 75 new heritage/cultural sites and establishment of 75 new Sufi/religious sites.

Not only this, rail services are also going to be started soon to connect Kashmir directly with the rest of the country. Premium train Vande Bharat Express is also included in this.

Kashmir has been one of the favourite places for the Bollywood industry. Not only this, Kashmir has also been in great demand for destination weddings among the youth of the country. But now all these businesses face uncertainty following the terror attack.

Jump In Vehicle Registration

The rapidly developing tourism in Kashmir can also be gauged from the fact that the registration of new vehicles has witnessed a sharp uptrend. In the year 2017, a total of 14.88 lakh new vehicles were registered here, which almost doubled to 27.29 lakh in 2024. This number includes both public and private vehicles.