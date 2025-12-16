Navi Mumbai Airport takes off: Star Air becomes first regional carrier to start operations According to the new schedule, the services that will be kick-started include Navi Mumbai–Bengaluru via Goa (Mopa), Navi Mumbai–Goa (Mopa), Navi Mumbai–Nanded via Ahmedabad, and Navi Mumbai–Ahmedabad.

Mumbai:

Mumbai’s second airport, the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMI), is slated to see flight operations with the Bengaluru-headquartered Star Air set to launch operations from the new facility in India’s financial capital. Beginning December 25, the carrier will introduce new flights from the NMI Airport to Nanded, Bengaluru, Goa (Mopa), and Ahmedabad.

These services to kick-start soon

According to the new schedule, the services that will be kick-started include Navi Mumbai–Bengaluru via Goa (Mopa), Navi Mumbai–Goa (Mopa), Navi Mumbai–Nanded via Ahmedabad, and Navi Mumbai–Ahmedabad. According to a New Indian Express report, Star Air will use Embraer 175 aircraft to operate its flights between these sectors.

In a statement, Captain Simran Singh Tiwana, Chief Executive Officer, Star Air, noted that the carrier starting services from the NMIA shows its commitment to “connect real India with convenient and time-saving options.”

“These new routes will give travellers from Navi Mumbai and the wider Mumbai Metropolitan Region easy access to important regional cities through Star Air’s ever-growing network, while also opening new opportunities for trade, tourism, and investment,” Tiwana added.

Star Air operates a fleet of 12 aircraft

Being the aviation arm of Sanjay Ghodawat Group (SGG), Star Air started its commercial operations in 2019. Currently, the carrier operates a fleet of 12 aircraft, which includes 8 Embraer E175s and 4 Embraer E145s. It aims to expand the fleet to 25 aircraft over the next 3 years.

Previously, renowned carriers such as Akasa Air, IndiGo, and the Air India Group had expressed their commitments to launch operations from the new airport in Mumbai.

Promoted by Adani Airport Holdings, NMIA is slated to commence operations on December 25, 2025. The airport is being developed as a joint venture, with Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) holding a 74 per cent stake and the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO) owning the remaining 26 per cent.

