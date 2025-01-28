Mumbai-Pune Expressway: Commuters to face toll hike during peak hours, check rate, timing

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Mumbai-Pune Expressway latest news updates: Attention commuters. While travelling on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, you will face a toll hike during a specific time period in the coming few days. For general information, the toll hike will be applicable on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway from 12 noon to 3 pm.

Those who are driving on the expressway will have to pay an additional Rs 10 due to a temporary diversion, as reported by Marathi India Times.

The commuters must know that the Mumbai-Pune Expressway is a 6-lane highway and a 94.5 km stretch which is also known as Yashwantrao Chavan Expressway. The Mumbai-Pune Expressway has been built at a cost of nearly 16,300 crore and this expressway has redefined the standards for road travel.

Check toll hike details on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

The commuters must note that the revised toll rates have been implemented on Monday, January 27 and will go on till Wednesday, January 29. In this time, the cars will be diverted off the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and directed towards National Highway 48 (the old Mumbai-Pune Highway) at Varsoli. And in the middle, a toll plaza is located on this highway at Varsoli, where four-wheelers will be charged Rs 90.

Otherwise, on other days while travelling from Mumbai to Pune on the expressway, drivers pay Rs 240 at the Khalapur toll plaza and an additional Rs 80 for the stretch leading into Pune, totalling Rs 320. But now due to diversion, drivers will now be required to pay a total of Rs 330 during the specified time period.

Check details about Mumbai-Pune Expressway

The commuters must be aware that the Mumbai-Pune Expressway has reduced time travel between Mumbai to Pune from 3 hours to one hour. This reduction in the travel time has made the expressway ideal for daily commuters as well as long-distance travellers.

Check speed limit on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Even as other expressways permit a maximum speed of 180 km per hour, the Mumbai-Pune Expressway has a speed limit of only 100 km per hour. As per reports, there are plans to add two more lanes to the Mumbai-Pune expressway in the upcoming months.