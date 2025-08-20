Mumbai to get 268 AC local trains as govt approves Rs 24,000 crore project - Full details here Under phases 3 and 3A of the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP), the Maharashtra government has approved the procurement of 268 fully air-conditioned local train coaches.

Mumbai:

The suburban railway system of Mumbai, which operates Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) local trains, is known as the lifeline of the city. They are now set for a significant upgrade as the Maharashtra government has approved the procurement of 268 fully air-conditioned local train coaches. This upgrade is being implemented in phases 3 and 3A of the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP). According to reports, these local trains will feature metro-style automatic doors and upgraded amenities. The new rakes will replace the old open-door trains in phases, and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the ticket fares will remain unchanged.

Elevated Road To Navi Mumbai international

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has also approved the construction of a 25-km-long elevated corridor that will link Thane with the upcoming Navi Mumbai international airport. Additionally, the state government has approved the underground Metro Line 11, which will run from the Wadala depot in Mumbai to the iconic Gateway of India.

The decisions were taken at a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Infrastructure chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The panel cleared several major infrastructure projects aimed at boosting transport connectivity and urban development across key cities, including Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Nagpur.

A statement from CM office said Fadnavis hoped the initiatives would accelerate the state's development and modernise public transport systems.

The committee approved the construction of additional railway lines to strengthen the Pune-Lonavala corridor.

This will improve regional connectivity and ease traffic congestion in Pune, while also supporting industrial, residential, and commercial growth along the route, it said.

Metro Line 11

The government has also approved the much-anticipated Metro Line 11. This will be a 16-km fully underground corridor from Wadala depot to Gateway of India.

The Rs 24,000 crore project will be funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

With PTI inputs