Sunday, December 29, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Business
  4. Maharashtra: Indigo gets water cannon salute as Navi Mumbai Airport conducts first flight test | Video

Maharashtra: Indigo gets water cannon salute as Navi Mumbai Airport conducts first flight test | Video

Post the successful landing, NMIA's established flight procedures will be published in the Electronic Aeronautical Information Publication (eAIP) for international promulgation.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Mumbai Published : Dec 29, 2024 17:40 IST, Updated : Dec 29, 2024 17:45 IST
Navi Mumbai international Airport, indigo airlines receives Water cannon salute, Navi Mumbai Airport
Image Source : INDIGO (X) Indigo gets water cannon salute as Navi Mumbai Airport conducts first flight test.

The upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport is set to get functional from early next fiscal year (2025) with the expected inauguration of the facility on April 17, 2025, a senior Adani Group official said today (December 29).

Earlier in the day, an IndiGo A320 passenger aircraft landed successfully at runway 26/08 of the under-construction Navi Mumbai International Airport, paving the way for securing an aerodrome licence to start commercial operations.

"Our ambition is to do the commercial inauguration of the airport by April 17," Adani Airport Holdings Ltd CEO Arun Bansal told media after the successful trial landing of the first civil passenger aircraft.

Domestic operations to commence from 2nd half of May 2025

Bansal said that the domestic operations will start from the second half of May as after the inaugural flight some procedures will have to be followed which will take about four weeks time.

And by the end of July, he said, "we expect to start international operations."

Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMAI) took a further step toward becoming operational with its first commercial flight validation test, with the successful touchdown at 1.

Related Stories
Zurich Airport keen to develop Navi Mumbai airport

Zurich Airport keen to develop Navi Mumbai airport

PM Modi lays foundation stone of Navi Mumbai International Airport: As it Happened

PM Modi lays foundation stone of Navi Mumbai International Airport: As it Happened

IAF lands C-295 aircraft at Navi Mumbai International Airport in landmark moment | WATCH

IAF lands C-295 aircraft at Navi Mumbai International Airport in landmark moment | WATCH

Centre sanctions over 2,800 CISF troops for new airports in Noida, Navi Mumbai

Centre sanctions over 2,800 CISF troops for new airports in Noida, Navi Mumbai

Mumbai to get Gold Line Metro soon to connect with Navi Mumbai, Rs 15,000 crore finalised

Mumbai to get Gold Line Metro soon to connect with Navi Mumbai, Rs 15,000 crore finalised

32 pm at runway 26/08, it said. The aircraft was welcomed with the traditional water salute by two Crash Fire Tenders (CFT) of NMIA.

"This is a momentous day for Navi Mumbai International Airport. The successful completion of the validation flight is a major milestone, and we are now one step closer to operationalising the airport, prioritising safety at every step," said Bansal.

The touchdown of a commercial aircraft validates and establishes the synchronised functioning of Instrument Approach Procedures at NMIA. The exercise includes technical assessment, landing and take-off manoeuvres, paving the way for the DGCA to validate the data collected from the flight and for NMIA to receive the aerodrome license, which is essential to operate the airport.

Prior to the landing of the validation flight, NMIA successfully conducted the flight calibration of the Instrument Landing System (ILS) and Precision Approach Path Indicator (PAPI), subsequently drafting instrument approach procedures to prepare itself for the arrival of the validation flight.

(With agencies inputs) 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement