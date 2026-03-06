Maharashtra Budget 2026 LIVE: CM Devendra Fadnavis to present budget today

Mumbai:

The Devendra Fadnavis-led Mahayuti government in Maharashtra is set to present the state's annual budget today. Ahead of this, the pre-budget Economic Survey 2025-26 flagged the significant gap between proposed investments and actual project implementation, even as the state economy continues to show robust growth. According to the survey, the state's public debt will rise to Rs 9.32 lakh crore in 2025-26, while the state has projected a strong economic growth of 7.9 per cent, much higher than national estimates. Amid this, there are also talks about whether the government will discontinue the "Ladki Bahin Yojana"? It is reported that the number of scheme beneficiaries has declined significantly. Consequently, the government is now reconsidering the budget for this scheme.