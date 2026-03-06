Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Business
  3. Maharashtra Budget 2026 LIVE: CM Devendra Fadnavis to present budget today
 Live now

Maharashtra Budget 2026 LIVE: CM Devendra Fadnavis to present budget today

Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Updated:

Ahead of the Maharashtra Budget 2025–26, the Economic Survey flags a gap between proposed investments and implementation. The state projects 7.9 per cent growth while public debt may reach Rs 9.32 lakh crore. The future of the Ladki Bahin Yojana is also under review.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Image Source : PTI
Mumbai:

The Devendra Fadnavis-led Mahayuti government in Maharashtra is set to present the state's annual budget today. Ahead of this, the pre-budget Economic Survey 2025-26 flagged the significant gap between proposed investments and actual project implementation, even as the state economy continues to show robust growth. According to the survey, the state's public debt will rise to Rs 9.32 lakh crore in 2025-26, while the state has projected a strong economic growth of 7.9 per cent, much higher than national estimates. Amid this, there are also talks about whether the government will discontinue the "Ladki Bahin Yojana"? It is reported that the number of scheme beneficiaries has declined significantly. Consequently, the government is now reconsidering the budget for this scheme.   

 

 

Live updates :Maharashtra Budget 2026 LIVE

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 12:11 PM (IST)Mar 06, 2026
    Posted by Raghwendra Shukla

    Economy expected to grow at 7.9%

    Maharashtra's economy is expected to grow at 7.9 per cent in 2025-26, while the per capita income is projected to reach Rs 3.47 lakh, as per the Economic Survey tabled in the state legislature on Thursday ahead of the Budget.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business
Maharashtra Budget Devendra Fadnavis Budget
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\