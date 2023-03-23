Infosys announces Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw's retirement from board; names new lead for independent director

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (Left) with Kyndryl CEO Martin Schroeter and Karnataka Minister for Information Technology - Biotechnology CN Ashwath Narayan

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has retired as the independent director of the board in Infosys upon completion of her tenure, IT services major announced on Thursday.

Infosys board has appointed D Sundaram as the lead independent director of the company, effective March 23, 2023 based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, according to a statement.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw was appointed to the Infosys board as an independent director in 2014, and as lead independent director in 2018.

She also served as the chairperson of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and CSR Committee, and as a member of the Risk Management and ESG Committees of the board.

Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani said, "We profusely thank Kiran for having been such an integral member of the Infosys family, providing valuable guidance and leadership to the board over the years."

Nilekani added: "We also congratulate Sundaram on being appointed as lead independent director and look forward to his continued insight and steadfast support as Infosys continues its growth and transformation journey."

Sundaram has been on the board of Infosys since 2017.

With his expertise and vast experience in finance and strategy, he has been a crucial catalyst for the company to realise its vision for the future, the statement said.

Sundaram serves on the Audit Committee, Risk Management Committee, Stakeholders Relationship Committee, Nomination & Remuneration Committee and Cybersecurity Risk Sub-Committee.

ALSO READ | After Adani bombshell, US short-seller Hindenburg Research signals another 'big report' soon

ALSO READ | Bharat 6G Project: India aims for high-speed internet by 2030, PM Modi unveils vision document

Latest Business News