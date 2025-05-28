Meet ex-IAS officer Vikram Singh Mehta, the new chairman of IndiGo Mehta started his career in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) in 1978 and later held prominent roles in the energy and policy sectors.

New Delhi:

IndiGo, the country's largest airline, has announced the appointment of former IAS (Indian Administrative Service) officer Vikram Singh Mehta as the new chairman. Mehta has been a Member of the Board of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd (IndiGo) since May 2022. He is succeeding Venkataramani Sumantran who stepped down after completing his five-year term.

Sumantran was appointed as the Chairman in May 2022 and, post-COVID, navigated the Board during IndiGo’s strong recovery and incredible growth over the past three years, the release said.

Who is Vikram Singh Mehta?

Mehta started his career in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) in 1978 and later held prominent roles in the energy and policy sectors.

He has served as Chairman of the Shell Group of Companies in India and as CEO of Shell Markets and Shell Chemicals, Egypt, among other roles. He has also served on the boards of various companies.

A Mathematics graduate from St.Stephen’s College, Delhi University, Mehta also holds master's degrees in Politics and Economics from Oxford University and in Energy Economics from Tufts University.

Apart from Mehta, there are six members on the company's board, including co-founder Rahul Bhatia, as per information available on the IndiGo website.

IndiGo Share Price

Meanwhile, shares of Indigo ended the session at Rs 5,324.85 on the BSE. This was a gain of Rs 11.70 or 0.22 per cent from the previous close of Rs 5313.15. While the counter started the trading session at Rs 5,322.65, it gained to touch the intraday high of Rs 5,355.70. The intraday low of the stock today was Rs 5,297.45.

The 52-week high and low of the stock are Rs 5,665.65 and Rs 3,778.50. The market cap of the company is Rs 2,05,773.17.

IndiGo Promoter Reduces Holdings

Earlier on Tuesday, IndiGo promoter and co-founder Rakesh Gangwal and his family trust reduced their holdings by divesting a 5.72 per cent stake in the airline for Rs 11,564 crore through open market transactions.