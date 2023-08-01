Income Tax Department claims record 6.77 crore ITRs filed till July 31 for Assessment Year 2023-24

Follow us on Image Source : PTI July's income tax returns are 16.1 per cent more than the total ITRs for Assessment Year 2022-23

The income tax department on Monday stated that a record 6.77 crore income tax returns for the Assessment Year 2023-24 were filed till July 31 this year, including 53.67 lakh first-time payers. It further stated that July's income tax returns are 16.1 per cent more than the total ITRs for Assessment Year 2022-23.

"The total number of ITRs for AY 2023-24 filed till 31st July 2023 are more than 6.77 crore, which is 16.1 per cent more than the total ITRs for AY 2022-23 (5.83 crore) filed till 31st July 2022," the income tax department said in a statement.

The filing of ITRs peaked on July 31, 2023, with over 64.33 lakh ITRs being filed on a single day. The department also received 53.67 lakh ITRs till July 31, 2023, from first-time filers, a fair indication of the widening of the tax base, the department added.

“We extend our gratitude to taxpayers and tax professionals for helping us reach this milestone, and urge all those who haven't filed ITR for AY 2023-24, to file their ITR,” the Income Tax department stated.

It should be mentioned here that July 31 was the last date for filing income tax returns by salaried taxpayers and those who do not need to get their accounts audited for income earned in the 2022-23 fiscal.

