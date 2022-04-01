Here is the electricity bill of India for March, know how much electricity Indians burn in a month

Follow us on Image Source : PTI According to the data released by the Ministry of Power, the energy consumption in March 2021 was 120.63 BU while in March 2020 it was 98.95 BU.

India's energy consumption grew to 126.12 billion units (BU) in March as lockdown restrictions in various states came to an end. According to the data released by the Ministry of Power, the energy consumption in March 2021 was 120.63 BU while in March 2020 it was 98.95 BU.

Energy consumption is increased by 4.6 percent to 108.03 percent in February from 103.25 BU in February 2021. According to this, the peak power demand during the month under review, that is, the maximum power supply in a day increased to 199.29 GW. This figure was 170.16 GW in March 2020 and 185.89 GW in March 2021.

Several experts say that energy consumption remained the same in March due to an increase in lockdown restrictions and the early onset of the summer season. According to the data, energy consumption grew by 1.8 percent to 111.80 BU in January 2022 from 109.76 BU in the same period a year ago. Energy consumption increased by 3.3 percent to 109.17 BU in December 2021 from 105.62 BU in December 2020. Electricity consumption grew by 2.5 percent to 99.32 billion units in November 2021. It was 96.88 billion units in November 2020.

ALSO READ | CNG price hiked by 80 paise, total hike at Rs 4 in last one month | Check new rates here

ALSO READ | GST collection rises to all-time high of Rs 1.42 lakh cr in March

Latest Business News