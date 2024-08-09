Friday, August 09, 2024
     
HDFC Bank UPI services to be down tomorrow: Check timing, list of services to be affected

The HDFC bank in a statement said that the financial and non-financial transactions for HDFC Bank Current & Savings Account (CASA) holders will not be available during the maintaince time.

Edited By: Manmath Nayak New Delhi Updated on: August 09, 2024 16:37 IST
HDFC
Image Source : PTI/FILE The HDFC bank said that the maintenance will start on August 10 from 2:30 am to 5:30 am

Attention bank customers! The HDFC bank alerted its customers with a message that the UPI services will be down on Saturday due to scheduled maintenance and various services such as mobile banking app including GPay, Paytm, WhatsApp Pay and others would remain unavailable for three hours on August 10. In a mail sent to several users, the HDFC bank stated that HDFC Bank UPI services will remain unavailable and added that the UPI downtime would help them improve the efficiency of their services.

India Tv - HDFC UPI

Image Source : HDFC OFFICIAL WEBSITEHDFC Bank’s UPI services will be temporarily inaccessible on August 10.

Check HDFC Bank UPI downtime details

The bank said that the maintenance will start on August 10 from 2:30 am to 5:30 am, a total of three hours and in this period, HDFC Bank’s UPI services will be temporarily inaccessible.

HDFC Bank UPI downtime: List of services to be affected

The bank in a statement said that the financial and non-financial transactions for HDFC Bank Current & Savings Account (CASA) holders will be unavailable.

  • The HDFC Bank mobile banking app
  • GPay
  • WhatsApp Pay
  • Paytm
  • Shriram Finance
  • Mobikwik

 

