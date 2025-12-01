Harmanpreet Kaur, Indian women's cricket team captain, is Punjab National Bank's new brand ambassador The announcement took place at a ceremony, themed 'Banking On Champions', at PNB's corporate office in New Delhi, during which Harmanpreet Kaur was also presented with a framed bank jersey bearing her name and number.

New Delhi:

The Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Monday announced that Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur has been appointed as the bank's first-ever female brand ambassador. The announcement took place at a ceremony, themed 'Banking On Champions', at PNB's corporate office in New Delhi, during which Kaur was also presented with a framed bank jersey bearing her name and number.

The ceremony was attended by PNB's top officials, including Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), and executive directors M Paramasivam, Bibhu Prasad Mahapatra, D Surendran, and Amit Kumar Srivastava. PNB Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) Raghavendra Kumar and Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju were also present at the event.

During the event, Kaur also unveiled four financial products of the bank—PNB RuPay Metal Credit Card Luxura, PNB One 2.0, Digi Surya Ghar, and the onboarding of PNB on the IIBX Portal, which the bank said is a step in reinforcing its "commitment to innovation, digital-first services, and customer-centric solutions."

"It feels truly surreal. I have been banking with PNB since I was 18, and my first account was at the PNB Moga branch. To stand here today as the Bank’s brand ambassador is an honour," said Kaur. "PNB has supported generations of Indians in realising their financial aspirations, and its commitment to empowering people, especially women and young talent, deeply resonates with me. I look forward to working together to inspire many more champions across India. I'm also happy to be the first customer of the PNB Metal Credit Card Luxura."

Chandra, meanwhile, welcomed Kaur to the PNB family and said it is for the first time in the bank's history that a woman was appointed as a brand ambassador.

"Her leadership, resilience, and unwavering pursuit of excellence mirror the ethos of our Bank. We are also delighted to introduce Luxura, our first-ever metal credit card for elite customers that is designed to deliver unmatched experiences and set a new benchmark in the present market," Chandra said.

Nagaraju, on the other hand, lauded Kaur and said she has made India proud by making the women's cricket team win a World Cup. He also expressed his pleasure on PNB being onboarded on IIBX for gold bullion online trading.

"As for PNB, they have been doing tremendous job, especially the MSME campaign and launching of this metal credit card has added a product for elite group," Nagaraju said.