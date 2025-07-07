Gurugram Metro Phase-1: Route Map released with 15 stations, these areas to get connected The first phase of the Gurugram Metro project will comprise a total of 15.22 km of metro, 15 metro stations, a 1.85 km long spur (connecting to the Dwarka Expressway), and a ramp to access the proposed depot in Sector 33.

Gurgaon:

Haryana’s Gurugram stands on the threshold of its next significant change. After being a hub of multinational companies, high-rise luxury societies, and world-class infrastructure, Metro is now coming to give Gurugram a new look. There has been major progress in the construction work of the first phase of the Gurugram Metro. Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) has found six out of eight companies suitable for the project. The financial proposals received from those companies are currently being evaluated. A mega tender of ₹1286 crore will be allotted by the end of July.

The first phase of the Gurugram Metro project will comprise a total of 15.22 km of metro, 15 metro stations, a 1.85 km long spur (connecting to the Dwarka Expressway), and a ramp to access the proposed depot in Sector 33.

Millennium City Centre will be connected to the DMRC station of Delhi Metro via an interchange.

These Stations To Be Built First

Sector 45

Cyber ​​Park (Sector 46)

Sector 47

Subhash Chowk

Sector 48

Sector 33

Hero Honda Chowk

Udyog Vihar Phase-6

Sector 10

Sector 37

Basai

Sector 9

Sector 101

Complete construction will be done in three phases:

Phase 1 – Construction from Millennium City Centre to Sector 101

Phase 2 – Metro connectivity between Sector 9 and Cyber ​​Hub

Phase 3 – Construction of Metro depot in Sector 33

This project will provide Gurugram with an independent metro network for the first time, playing a vital role in connecting different parts of the city. Currently, Gurugram relies on the Rapid Metro and Delhi Metro, but the new project will provide the city with its own self-reliant metro system.

Under the Gurugram Metro project, a 28.5 km long corridor will be built, which will include a total of 27 stations. Out of these, 13 major stations are such that will directly impact the surrounding real estate market. Metro connectivity is expected to increase property prices by 10–25 per cent. Additionally, better transit facilities will make Gurugram more attractive for investors.