GST collections rises 28 per cent to Rs 1.49 lakh crore in July

Business news: The collections in July this year is the second highest since the introduction of GST in July 2017, the ministry said in a statement.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Published on: August 01, 2022 12:48 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). GST collection in the month of July rises by around 28%.

Highlights

  GST collections rose 28 per cent to Rs 1.49 lakh crore on an annual basis in July month
  In July, 2021, Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections stood at Rs 1,16,393 crore
  The collections in July this year is the second highest since the introduction of GST in July 2017

Business news:  GST collections rose 28 per cent to Rs 1.49 lakh crore on an annual basis in July on the back of economic recovery and measures taken to curb tax evasion, the government said on Monday (August 1).

In July, 2021, Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections stood at Rs 1,16,393 crore.

The collections in July this year is the second highest since the introduction of GST in July 2017, the ministry said in a statement.

The collections hit a record high of Rs 1.68 lakh crore in April, 2022.

During July, revenues from import of goods were 48 per cent higher and the revenues from domestic transactions (including import of services) were 22 per cent higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year. 

(With PTI inputs) 

