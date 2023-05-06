Greenply dispatches 1st consignment of MDF from its Vadodara plant; IPL team LSG flags off 101 trucks

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV MDF dispatched from Greenply's Vadodara plant

Greenply Industries Ltd, the leading ply manufacturing in India, on Saturday, dispatched its first consignment of Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) from its state-of-the-art plant at Vadodara to various parts of the country. During a special event, around 20,000 CBM MDF loaded in 101 trucks were dispatched.

Notably, members of the IPL team 'Lucknow Super Giants' were also present on the occasion of the dispatch of this mega consignment of Greenply. A few cricketers including Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis and Avesh Khan flagged off the consignment of trucks as Greenply is also the sponsor of the Lucknow Super Giants team.

It should be noted here that the construction of Greenply's Vadodara plant was completed in a record 15 months. The plant is built with German technology and it is one of the most advanced state-of-the-art MDF plants in India. Recently, the company also announced the commencement of commercial production of MDF at its plant at Sherpura village in Vadodara.

