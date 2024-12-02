Monday, December 02, 2024
     
Govt scraps windfall tax on petrol, diesel, jet fuel exports

The decision to scrap windfall tax comes after nearly two months of deliberations. It will benefit the domestic producers that export the oil to other nations.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai New Delhi Published : Dec 02, 2024 14:43 IST, Updated : Dec 02, 2024 14:43 IST
GIVT SCRAPS WINDFALL TAX
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

The government of India on Monday scrapped windfall tax on the export of petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF), commonly known as jet fuel. The decision of the got was implemented with immediate effect and comes after nearly two months of deliberations.

The move will move to be beneficiary for domestic oil producers which are into export like ONGC and Reliance. Their gross margin may rise as effect of the decision. Moreover, the Centre has also removed the Road and Infrastructure Cess (RIC) on petrol and diesel exports, further easing the financial pressure on the oil sector.

