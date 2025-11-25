Gorakhpur–Siliguri Expressway to boost Bihar's connectivity: Full details here As the expressway will pass through several areas, it will ensure development, boost the economy and create new employment opportunities in these regions.

Patna:

The work on the Gorakhpur-Siliguri Expressway Greenfield Project at the administrative level has gained pace following a slowdown in activities in the wake of elections. The six-lane expressway will pass through 56 villages, connecting eight zones of the district. Additionally, a bridge over the Gandak River will also be constructed in the district. Following the land acquisition request, administrative action has been sped up to acquire 491.12 hectares of land in East Champaran. The land acquisition for the entirely greenfield project is expected to be hassle-free.

Expressway to play an important role in modernising the transport network of Bihar

Road Construction Minister Nitin Naveen has expressed gratitude to the Central Government for the approval of this project, saying that this expressway will play an important role in modernising the transport network of Bihar and will also increase the total length of National Highways (NH) in the state.

In a statement, Vikas Kumar, District Land Acquisition Officer, said, “The project’s progress had slowed due to the assembly elections. Land acquisition for this project has been expedited. Land acquisition will begin after a five-member committee inspects and meets.”

As the expressway will pass through several areas, it will ensure development, boost the economy and create new employment opportunities in these regions.

Expressway to pass through eight districts

This expressway will pass through eight districts of Bihar, including West Champaran, East Champaran, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Supaul, Araria, and Kishanganj. The stretch will connect 39 blocks and 313 villages in the state.

The project, which will be a 520-kilometre-long expressway, will incur a cost of Rs 32,000 crore. The upcoming expressway will ensure that vehicles can run at a speed of up to 120 km per hour.

The Gorakhpur-Siliguri Expressway will considerably reduce the distance between Siliguri and Gorakhpur by more than 600 kilometres. This reduction in distance will facilitate intercity transportation while also opening new avenues for trade.

Along with the expressway, the industrial corridor being built by the central government will foster development in the district. It will also give a boost to employment opportunities.

