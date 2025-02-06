Gold price today February 6: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and other major cities

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Check gold rates for February 6.

Gold rates today: Gold prices in India as of February 6, witnessed a modest increase in price compared to the rate on Wednesday. The cost of 24 carat gold in India as of Wednesday stood at Rs 8,651 per gram reflecting a spike of Rs 25, while the price of 22 carat gold was at Rs 7,930 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs 27.

The gold rate had hit its all-time high in the previous session on Wednesday, amid weakness in the rupee and profit-taking in the dollar index. According to experts, the gold rate today is on an uptrend due to the geopolitical trade war buzz and dip in the US dollar rates.

Gold prices in major cities:

Delhi: 24 carat gold price in Delhi stood at Rs 86,660 per 10 grams and 22 carat gold came to Rs 79,450 per 10 grams.

Mumbai: 24 carat gold price in Mumbai stood at Rs 86,510 per 10 grams and 22 carat gold came to Rs 79,300 per 10 grams.

Chennai: 24 carat gold price in Chennai stood at Rs 86,510 per 10 grams and 22 carat gold came to Rs 79,300 per 10 grams.

Kolkata: 24 carat gold price in Kolkata stood at Rs 86,510 per 10 grams and 22 carat gold came to Rs 79,300 per 10 grams.

Jaipur: 24 carat gold price in Jaipur stood at Rs 86,660 per 10 grams.

Lucknow: 24 carat gold price in Lucknow stood at Rs 86,660 per 10 grams.

Chandigarh: 24 carat gold price in Chandigarh stood at Rs 86,660 per 10 grams.

Factors impacting gold prices in India:

Some of the key factors that affect gold prices in India include international gold rates, currency exchange rate (value of the Indian Rupee against the US Dollar), demand and supply dynamics, interest rates, Government policies and import duties, global economic conditions, jewellery and industrial demand.