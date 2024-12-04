Wednesday, December 04, 2024
     
Gold price today December 4: Check latest rates in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai and Kolkata

Gold prices have fallen by 1.46% in the last ten days with both domestic futures and global prices gaining amid recent volatility.

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Published : Dec 04, 2024 13:23 IST, Updated : Dec 04, 2024 13:23 IST
Gold price today December 4
Image Source : PTI Gold price today December 4

The price of 24-carat gold has risen by 1.02% in the last week. However, it has fallen by 1.46% in the last ten days.  

Gold rate in Delhi 

On December 04, the gold was selling for Rs 76,650,/10 grams. The gold was quoted at Rs 76,410/10 grams on December 03. While the price of the 24K gold was Rs 75,870/10 grams a week ago. 

Gold rate in Mumbai 
Today, the 24-carat Gold is priced at Rs 76,780/10 grams. On December 03, the gold was available for Rs 76,540/10 grams. A week back, on November 26, gold was sold for Rs 76,000/10 grams.

Gold rate in Kolkata 
The 24-carat gold was trading for a price of Rs 76,680/10 grams, today, December 04. The glittering metal was selling for Rs 76,440/10 grams yesterday and was quoting for Rs 75,900/10 grams last week.

Gold rate in Chennai 
On December 04, the gold was quoted in Chennai for a price of Rs 77,000/10 grams. On December 03, it was quoted for Rs 76,760/10 grams. A week ago, the price of gold was Rs 76,220/10 grams in Chennai.

