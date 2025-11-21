Four new labour codes become effective from today, here's how it's different from old ecosystem Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that reforms are an important step towards a self-reliant India and will give new momentum to the goal of a developed India by 2047.

New Delhi:

In a historic move, the government has today announced the implementation of the four Labour Codes, which rationalised 29 existing labour laws, with immediate effect. The four labour codes are -- the Code on Wages, 2019, the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, the Code on Social Security, 2020 and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020.

"The four labour codes have been notified and now they are the law of the land," said labour minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Benefits of Labour Reforms Across Key Sectors:

Fixed-Term Employees (FTEs) to receive all benefits equal to permanent workers

Gratuity eligibility after just one year, instead of five.

Contract workers to get free annual health check-up

Equal pay for equal work ensured and gender discrimination is legally prohibited

Women are permitted to work night shifts and in all types of work (including underground mining and heavy machinery), subject to their consent and mandatory safety measures

All workers to get appointment letters, promoting social security, employment history and formal employment

A comparison of the labour ecosystem, before and after the implementation of the Labour Codes: