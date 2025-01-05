Delhi Metro Phase 4: First segment operational on Magenta Line | Know stations, timings, fare

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Delhi Metro's Phase IV project of the Magenta Line and thus the services began on the route today. The Magenta Line which served between Botanical Gardena and Janakpuri West so far will now run till Krishna Park.

How many stations? What's ahead?

It must be noted here that it is the first segment of the Phase IV project. In the inaugurated extended route, there is only one station. Now the metro on the Magenta Line will go up to Krishna Park from the Botanical Garden. The complete Phase IV project envisages connecting RK Ashram by Magenla Line and is estimated to be completed by 2026.

Frequency of trains on extension

With the new addition, the Magenta Line now stretches to 40 km. The regular service on the route started at 3 pm today. The timing for the extension will be the same as applicable to the entire Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). As far as frequency is concerned, initially, the train on this stretch will run every 16 minutes. Later, depending on the demand and commuter density, the frequency could be changed. Moreover, the fare for the route will be the same within upper and lower limits.

Red Line extension work starts

The next segment of the Phase IV project will start from Krishna Park. PM Modi has also laid the foundation stone for the Rithala-Narela-Kundli Metro corridor, which will extend the Red Line further from Rithala. It would facilitate connectivity in North and Northwest Delhi, including Sonipat.