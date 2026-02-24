Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat RRTS ridership surpasses one lakh on first day after launch

New Delhi:

Passengers thronged the trains of the Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) on Monday, marking a historic first full day of operations. The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) reported that ridership on the Delhi-Meerut corridor crossed the one lakh mark, setting a new record.

The milestone comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially inaugurated the complete 82-kilometre Delhi-Meerut stretch, along with the newly opened Meerut Metro link.

Videos from stations, particularly Begumpul in Meerut, captured the excitement of commuters eager to experience the new service. Families and young passengers took selfies and photos inside the trains and on the spacious station concourses. Many could be seen waving and scattering flower petals as trains arrived, while others enthusiastically chanted “Bharat Mata ki Jai,” reflecting the celebratory atmosphere.

The NCRTC highlighted that with the last train scheduled at 10 pm, the total ridership on Monday exceeded 1 lakh passengers, the highest recorded since the corridor’s launch. Station staff were on hand to guide first-time riders and ensure smooth and safe boarding, with orderly queues forming at ticket counters and platform entrances.

PM Modi inaugurates Delhi-Meerut RRTS

Prime Minister Modi had inaugurated the remaining sections of the RRTS on Sunday, which include the 5-kilometre stretch between Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar in Delhi and the 21-kilometre extension from Meerut South to Modipuram in Uttar Pradesh.

The Namo Bharat system is designed to operate at speeds of up to 180 kmph. It is expected to significantly cut travel times between Delhi and key urban centres such as Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Modinagar and Meerut, providing commuters with a faster and more efficient transit option.

The Prime Minister, accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, flagged off the services from Shatabdi Nagar NaMo Bharat Station. Following the inauguration, the duo undertook a ride on the Meerut Metro from Shatabdi Nagar to Meerut South station.

