DDA’s big bonanza for government employees: Get flats with special 25% discount, full details here One of the key features of this scheme is that all eligible employees will be offered a special 25 per cent discount on the price of the flats.

New Delhi:

In a big move aimed at providing flats to retired and serving government employees across the country, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has unveiled a special housing scheme. Under this scheme, a total of 1,168 flats will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis. This comes as a big opportunity for an individual who meets the eligibility criteria and is interested in buying a flat in the national capital. Named the 'Karmayogi Awas Yojana' (Karmayogi Housing Scheme), the scheme is aimed at providing housing to government employees at subsidised rates.

Special 25 per cent discount

One of the key features of this scheme is that all eligible employees will be offered a special 25 per cent discount on the price of the flats. The scheme is open to all serving and retired employees of the central government, state governments, public sector undertakings (PSUs), local bodies, and autonomous institutions.

Along with the employees mentioned above, those serving with the Delhi Police, Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD), CISF, CRPF, Delhi government, and other state governments can also register online on the official DDA website.

Starting prices after the discount:

• 1 BHK: Rs 34.03 lakh onwards

• 2 BHK:Rs 79.81 lakh onwards

• 3 BHK: Rs 114.57 lakh onwards

According to DDA officials, the registration and booking process will begin soon. The date of online registration and detailed brochure availability is December 19, 2025. The booking of flats (category-wise) will begin on January 14, 2026.

All 1,168 flats are being developed in Pocket-9 of Narela, in sectors A-1 to A-4, as part of a special government group housing society. According to media reports, the society has been designed as per the lifestyle and needs of government employees. The project will offer one-bedroom (LIG), two-bedroom (MIG), and three-bedroom (HIG) flats. According to DDA officials, the final prices will be announced at the time of the scheme’s launch.