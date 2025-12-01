DDA offers massive 25% discount: Grab your dream home as December bookings open The Karmayogi Awaas Yojana will start with flats in Pocket 9 of Sectors A1 to A4, with subsequent phases likely to follow the initial response.

New Delhi:

In its bid to speed up the sale of ready-to-move-in houses in the Narela region, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is set to launch the Karmayogi Awaas Yojana in December. Along with catering to the government employees, the scheme offers properties to the Higher Income Group (HIG), Middle Income Group (MIG), and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) categories with a notable discount of 25 per cent.

DDA looks to target a wider demographic

The DDA looks to target a wider demographic through this scheme, along with moving forward with its efforts to develop the area as an education and sports hub. The DDA looks to achieve this by allocating land to institutes and sports facilities. This move is in conformity with the authority’s overall strategy to make Narela, recently renamed Vindhyachal, a destination for both affordable housing and institutional development.

The Karmayogi Awaas Yojana will start with flats in Pocket 9 of Sectors A1 to A4, with subsequent phases likely to follow the initial response.

According to officials, the scheme will deal with properties in Pockets 9, 6 and 13 of Sectors A1 to A4. In the initial phase, the DDA will put flats for sale in Pocket 9. As per the response, the authority will decide on the subsequent phases.

1,168 units available

With 1,168 units available, encompassing 272 units designated for HIG, 576 for MIG, and 320 for EWS, Sector 9 is slated to take the lead. Located adjacent to G. T. Karnal Road and Urban Extension Road-II, areas that, officials say, have seen considerable connectivity improvement over the past year.

Moreover, Pocket 13 and Pocket 6 will offer 1,552 and 936 flats, respectively, which also include a designated share of properties for each income group.

The DDA has long struggled to attract buyers in this locality, with its inventory once crossing 70,000 flats, and over 40,000 still unsold by the end of 2023.

